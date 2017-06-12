A pirate's life indeed for Father's D...

A pirate's life indeed for Father's Day in Vallejo

It was a motley crew that wandered the waterfront Sunday at the 10th annual Northern California Pirate Festival. Wenches, thieves and pirates abounded, many swaggering in velvet and lace despite the 100 degree temperature.

