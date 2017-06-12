A pirate's life indeed for Father's Day in Vallejo
It was a motley crew that wandered the waterfront Sunday at the 10th annual Northern California Pirate Festival. Wenches, thieves and pirates abounded, many swaggering in velvet and lace despite the 100 degree temperature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|2 hr
|fedup2
|119
|Refinery, Tanker Firm Cited for Fumes That Sick...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Danny Bernardini: Tale of two cities
|13 hr
|Jim Beams
|2
|Solano jobless rate reaches 16-year low
|14 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|5
|Solano County Supervisors consider approving $1...
|16 hr
|u pick
|2
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|16 hr
|u pick
|2
|Recall Provision In California Budget Seeks To ...
|16 hr
|u pick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC