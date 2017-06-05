6th Solano County store to get healthy makeover
Bourbon House Beer, Wine and Spirits in Vallejo is the sixth store in Solano County to get a healthy makeover as part of the VibeSolano initiative. "Once I saw the success of the health store makeovers at other stores in Vallejo, Fairfield, Benicia and Dixon, I realized it would be a good opportunity to increase healthy options for our customers," Ajeet Grewal, Bourbon House manager, said in a statement released through the County Administration Office.
