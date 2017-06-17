5 city women accused of theft from Girl Scouts
A Girl Scouts of Western Ohio official told investigators last week that several people received boxes from the organization's offices at 2244 Collingwood Blvd. They agreed to turn in proceeds, but failed to do so, she told police. Authorities filed theft charges against Jennifer Hardison, 35, of the 700 block of Carlton Street; Wendy Keller, 42, of the 3700 block of Driftwood Road; Alexis Richardson, 31, of the 2700 block of Brentwood Avenue; and Angela Eaton, 39, of the 3800 block of House of Stuart Avenue.
