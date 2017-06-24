24 Hour Fitness members may have been exposed to tuberculosis
A letter informing gym members of possible exposure to tuberculosis was sent out to members of 24 Hour Fitness in Vallejo from the Solano County Public Health on Thursday. “It's essential to test those who may have had contact with the person with active T.B. disease,” said the notice.
