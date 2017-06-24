24 Hour Fitness members may have been...

24 Hour Fitness members may have been exposed to tuberculosis

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A letter informing gym members of possible exposure to tuberculosis was sent out to members of 24 Hour Fitness in Vallejo from the Solano County Public Health on Thursday. “It's essential to test those who may have had contact with the person with active T.B. disease,” said the notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New website plugs Solano County as a wise choic... 1 hr Ship of Fools 7
Robin R. Crowder: Bishop was great for the dist... 1 hr butt wait 3
24 Hour Fitness members may have been exposed t... 1 hr butt wait 3
Vallejo City Council approves contract with sea... 5 hr Tony Fukuto 17
Trump Grabs Crotch in Oval O? 9 hr Press Release Post 1
Vallejo school board divided over LCAP budget 10 hr lifelong learner 5
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move 21 hr Mary Fukuto 78
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,894 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC