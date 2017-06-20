2017 NorCal Special Olympics torch ru...

2017 NorCal Special Olympics torch run begins on Wednesday in Benicia

BENICIA >> The 2017 Northern California Special Olympics Summer Games Law Enforcement torch run kicks off at 8 a.m. in Benicia on Wednesday in anticipation of the opening ceremony on Friday in Davis. Officers from the Benicia Police Department will meet at the 9th Street Park and will carry the “Flame of Hope” as it begins its journey through Solano County.

