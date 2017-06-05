15-year-old student arrested after bringing loaded gun to Vallejo school
A 15-year-old Jesse Bethel High School student was in custody Friday after he brought a loaded gun to school and snapped and posted photos of it online, Vallejo Police Department Lt. Kevin Bartlett said.
