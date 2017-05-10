Women celebrated for Mothera s Day in Vallejo
Vallejo florist Linda Bracciotti was so busy Saturday afternoon preparing for Mother's Day that she had to turn off the phone at her longstanding flower shop, B & B Floral. Buzzing between helping customers and guiding coworkers, Bracciotti explained she's had only had a few minutes of peace over the past few days as she gets ready for the big day.
