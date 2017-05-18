VPD Honor Guard returns for the 28th Annual Peace Officersa Memorial
So Garrick will again stand side by side with the rest of the Vallejo Police Department's Honor Guard Unit on Wednesday for the 28th Annual Peace Officers' Memorial at the Wall of Honor in front of the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield. The VPD and the Sheriff's Department have provided Honor Guard units every year to help honor the 19 who have fallen, with keynote speeches and music also on the memorial itinerary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Carlson: Easy choice for council
|17 min
|sammy whammy
|14
|Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream?
|5 hr
|Tofflers_Mom
|15
|Man who took on Big Oil in Vallejo talk
|9 hr
|Publius
|2
|Calexit plan is back, but it's toned down
|10 hr
|interesting
|2
|California Democrats Gather In Sacramento For A...
|10 hr
|interesting
|2
|Brien Farrell: Make Vallejo a safe haven
|10 hr
|interesting
|4
|Vallejo's B&J Food & Liquor is now B&J Market, ...
|10 hr
|interesting
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC