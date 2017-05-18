VPD Honor Guard returns for the 28th ...

VPD Honor Guard returns for the 28th Annual Peace Officersa Memorial

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

So Garrick will again stand side by side with the rest of the Vallejo Police Department's Honor Guard Unit on Wednesday for the 28th Annual Peace Officers' Memorial at the Wall of Honor in front of the Solano County Sheriff's Office in Fairfield. The VPD and the Sheriff's Department have provided Honor Guard units every year to help honor the 19 who have fallen, with keynote speeches and music also on the memorial itinerary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Carlson: Easy choice for council 17 min sammy whammy 14
Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream? 5 hr Tofflers_Mom 15
Man who took on Big Oil in Vallejo talk 9 hr Publius 2
Calexit plan is back, but it's toned down 10 hr interesting 2
California Democrats Gather In Sacramento For A... 10 hr interesting 2
Brien Farrell: Make Vallejo a safe haven 10 hr interesting 4
Vallejo's B&J Food & Liquor is now B&J Market, ... 10 hr interesting 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,158,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC