Vehicle thief arrested after being followed by witness in Vallejo

A man was arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered Friday in Vallejo after a witness tracked the suspect to a local motel. Jamil Blake, 27, a transient living in Vallejo was booked on charges of vehicle theft, carrying a loaded and concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, receiving stolen property, and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

