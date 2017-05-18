Vallejoa s Stonewall club to meet Thu...

Vallejoa s Stonewall club to meet Thursday

14 hrs ago

The Stonewall Democratic Club of Solano County will be discussing several important issues during a general membership meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, inside the Artiszen Cultural Arts Center, 337 Georgia St. in downtown Vallejo.

