Vallejoa s B&J Food & Liquor is now B&J Market, includes healthy options

13 hrs ago

Volunteers with Vallejo Together and other local organizations and agencies work to prepare for Friday's ribbon cutting at the newly renamed B&J Market, under a banner about healthier eating that replaced one that featured a scantily clad woman advertising an alcoholic beverage. Making healthy food choices is harder when you have only limited access to healthy food, which is why the people behind the effort to turn Vallejo's B&J Food & Liquor into B&J Market, were so pleased on Friday, when the change became official.

