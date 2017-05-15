Vallejoa s annual public works open house set for Sunday
Vallejo residents will get an in-depth look at the city's Public Works Department during the 6th annual Public Works Week Open House this Sunday. The open house takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Municipal Marina, 42 Harbor Way in Vallejo.
