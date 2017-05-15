Vallejoa s annual public works open h...

Vallejoa s annual public works open house set for Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo residents will get an in-depth look at the city's Public Works Department during the 6th annual Public Works Week Open House this Sunday. The open house takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Municipal Marina, 42 Harbor Way in Vallejo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo City Hall asks council to deny Orcem ap... 1 hr Tofflers_Mom 6
Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ... 1 hr Tofflers_Mom 28
Cemex fines $1m pollution lies 3 hr Orcem pollutes 7
Jerry Brown: California Pension Liability Skyro... 6 hr hoontang burpman 3
The Rev. Dr. June Goudey: Vallejo jewels at risk 8 hr hate them all 10
Orcem locked out union 8 hr sameo sameo 23
HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13) 12 hr un agenda 21 66
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC