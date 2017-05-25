Vallejo woman seeks support against illegal dumping
Some days it's ratty mattresses in the middle of her street blocking traffic - other days its a collection of obsolete cell phone chargers, a bottle full of expired prescription pills and dead batteries scattered against a fence. Taylor, who is the captain of her local neighborhood watch, explained she has reached out more than 20 times to alert authorities to the illegal dumpings that regularly occur near her house, but remains unsatisfied with the city's response.
