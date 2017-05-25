Vallejo teen still missing a year after kidnappera s death
Friends and family of Pearl Pinson pray for her safe return during a gathering marking the one year anniversary of Pinson's abduction in Vallejo. Thirty-two hours after going missing, Pinson's captor, 19-year-old Fernando Castro was killed in a shootout with law enforcement in southern California.
