Vallejo school board creates committee to help find search firm

The Vallejo school board moved forward Wednesday with the creation of a committee aimed at assisting with the selection of a superintendent search firm. Vallejo City Unified School District officials said the committee will act in advisory manner to the board, allowing the public an opportunity to give input in selecting a permanent superintendent.

