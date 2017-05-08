Vallejo school board approves new cha...

Vallejo school board approves new charter

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A petition to open a new charter school in the city won approval by the Vallejo City Unified School District Board of Education during a May 3 meeting. The petition - submitted by Mare Island Technology Academy officials - earned unanimous support from the VCUSD board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ravi C. Shankar: A bogus claim 47 min Yes Your Honor 19
Bus stop smoking ban before Vallejo City Council 3 hr Sheriff_Taylor 10
Vallejo neighborhood faces state fees (Aug '13) 5 hr Tony 47
News Two more Vallejo liquor stores to convert to he... 5 hr This Town is Really 3
California may end ban on communists in governm... 6 hr 402 bums 2
Superintendent of county schools to run for job... 6 hr 402 bums 2
8 Trump Statues to be Erected 9 hr Komish Kondum 1
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC