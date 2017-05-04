Vallejo residents seek pothole repair via PB vote
A hearty cheer erupted Thursday night as city staff announced 4,216 Vallejo residents 14 and older voted during this year's Participatory Budgeting cycle. About 40 locals were on hand at the Blue Rock Springs Golf Club to celebrate the end of the Cycle 4 PB process and discover which projects received the most votes.
