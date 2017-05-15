Vallejo public hearing on area future...

Vallejo public hearing on area future set for Thursday

19 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A hearing is planned in Vallejo on Thursday May 18 offering the public the chance to comment on the Draft Plan Bay Area 2040 – the region's long-range transportation and housing “roadmap,” organizers announced. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the Association of Bay Area Governments already held such hearings in Fairfield and Napa, as part of a series being held in all nine Bay Area counties through May 22. The Vallejo meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum, Hall of History, located at 734 Marin Street.

