Vallejo mean dead after crashing into...

Vallejo mean dead after crashing into toll booth Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Whitney Gaunt, 56, of Vallejo was driving a 1999 Honda westbound on Interstate-80 at an unknown speed when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and struck the barrier at the entrance of the booth, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. Gaunt's Honda bounced off the impact barrier and swiped the concrete wall on the left side of the toll booth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo City Council has a full agenda Tuesday 5 hr Anonymous 16
Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream? 5 hr Deborah 55
Paula Bauer: Nothing unfair about looking out f... 5 hr Anonymous 20
Vallejo City Council 7 -0 for "Safe Haven" Status 5 hr Trump help us 3
Vallejo groups to rally in support of resolution 11 hr Wanglow 16
California May Bar Landlords From Reporting Imm... 11 hr came in legally 1963 7
Orcem union buster in Ireland 12 hr vallejo union member 39
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,240,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC