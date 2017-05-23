Vallejo mean dead after crashing into toll booth Saturday

Whitney Gaunt, 56, of Vallejo was driving a 1999 Honda westbound on Interstate-80 at an unknown speed when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and struck the barrier at the entrance of the booth, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. Gaunt's Honda bounced off the impact barrier and swiped the concrete wall on the left side of the toll booth.

