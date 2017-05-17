Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd

Legal medical marijuana is here and legal recreational marijuana is coming, and some 80 people showed up at Vallejo's Courtyard by Marriott on Wednesday to hear about what might be expected when California's Proposition 64 kicks in Jan. 1. “This was an information-sharing event, and was not meant to be a pro and con event,” organizer James Cooper of the Vallejo Chamber of Commerce said.

