Vallejo man pleads not guilty to killing ex-girlfriend

Read more: The Reporter

A Vallejo man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute last year was arraigned Thursday in Solano County Superior Court. Ishmeal B. Zeno, 37, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and weapons possession in the death of Melissa Owens, 35. Just before midnight Dec. 17, Vallejo police officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence in the 100 block of Myrtlewood Court.

