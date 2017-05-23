Vallejo man, 4 others arrested for smash and grab in Roseville
Five suspects from Solano County were arrested Monday for allegedly smashing into a Roseville jewelry store with a bat and stealing valuables. Wade Wilson, 24, of Vallejo, Denzel Alden Patterson, 24, Trevon Dashaun Lenitte-Davis, 23, Bobby Youngs, 32, Melekei Dunn, 22, all of Fairfield, were booked into Placer County Jail on charges of robbery and conspiracy.
