Vallejo Is Whack: Mutilated Goat Foun...

Vallejo Is Whack: Mutilated Goat Found In Same Area As Dead Dogs

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

Following on a story from a couple weeks back involving a pile of a dozen dead and decomposing dog carcasses, all presumed to have been well-cared-for pets, found stuffed in garbage bags along a hiking trail in Vallejo, we have another story of a gruesome discovery in the same area. As ABC 7 reports , a woman recently found a dead and mutilated goat, it head and feet all removed, and its organs missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A shakeup that's good for Vallejo 2 hr Barnabas 6
Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ... 3 hr JDs Smarter Brother 40
Trump's Putin Letter a Goody 4 hr More Krud Pajak P... 1
HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13) 4 hr un agenda 21 67
Vallejo City Hall asks council to deny Orcem ap... 10 hr Anonymous 7
Big shift for California community colleges: Re... 12 hr geniuses 2
'Sunshining' bargaining proposals, Measure Q co... 13 hr geniuses 2
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,556 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC