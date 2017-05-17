Vallejo Is Whack: Mutilated Goat Found In Same Area As Dead Dogs

Following on a story from a couple weeks back involving a pile of a dozen dead and decomposing dog carcasses, all presumed to have been well-cared-for pets, found stuffed in garbage bags along a hiking trail in Vallejo, we have another story of a gruesome discovery in the same area. As ABC 7 reports , a woman recently found a dead and mutilated goat, it head and feet all removed, and its organs missing.

