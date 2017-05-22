Vallejo community pulls together to replace stolen bike for kid
When Vallejo mother Alisa JoAnn's 11-year-old son Anthony had his bike stolen for the second time, JoAnn explained it brought her to tears. “We had my son's bike outside chained to the fence and someone stole it while we were at his school performance on Wednesday,” JoAnn said.
