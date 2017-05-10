Vallejo City Hall asks council to deny Orcem appeal
Almost three weeks before the Vallejo City Council decides the fate of a controversial project proposed for south Vallejo, City Hall on Thursday released a detailed staff report voicing its opposition to the project. In the 43-page report, staff recommended the council deny three items brought forth by the Vallejo Marine Terminal and Orcem Americas.
