Vallejo City Council has a full agenda Tuesday

The Vallejo City Council is poised to proclaim June 2017 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month in the city of Vallejo. The action will take place during the city council meeting Tuesday night, a day after local residents celebrated the memory of slain San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk.

