Vallejo chamber hosts pot discussion

Tuesday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

With Vallejo's reputation as a regional medical marijuana mecca and the passage of Proposition 64, legalizing recreational cannabis use, the Vallejo Chamber of Commerce figures a conversation on the issue is in order. “We are not advocating the use of pot or endorsing it, but the medical marijuana dispensaries are chamber members, and it's our responsibility to promote and highlight members, especially when they are contributing so strongly to the community,” chamber president and CEO James Cooper said.

