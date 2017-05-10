Vallejo athletes shine at Special Olympics
Tanayah Simpson from Dan Mini School gets a hand as she races in the hurdles during the Vallejo Special Olympics on Friday at Corbus Field. “I did it!” said Brandon, a 10-year-old student at Dan Mini Elementary, having just completed the 50-yard dash at Friday's Vallejo Unified Special Olympics at Corbus Field, running side by side with classmates Rodney, Evelyn, and Chris.
