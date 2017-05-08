Vallejo artista s work ubiquitous around town
Vallejo artist Miro Salazar, with part of his utility box painting peering over his shoulder, holds a copy of his first contract art job upon arriving in Vallejo - the masthead of the Times-Herald. When Ramiro “Miro” Salazar first came to live in Vallejo in 1985, one of his first art commissions was the Times-Herald masthead, but you don't have to dig out an old newspaper to see his familiar style, because it's all over the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo neighborhood faces state fees (Aug '13)
|26 min
|Anonymous
|46
|Ravi C. Shankar: A bogus claim
|33 min
|WhamBamThankYouSam
|17
|Update: Vallejo Municipal Fiber
|42 min
|Anon
|6
|Jeff Carlson: Cannabis monkeys
|3 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|7
|Mimi Cohn: Keep Blue Rock open
|6 hr
|dont golf dont care
|9
|Constance Beutel: Understated coverage
|8 hr
|Huh
|5
|California Has 6 of Top 10 Worst Cities for Smo...
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC