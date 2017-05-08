Vallejo artista s work ubiquitous aro...

Vallejo artista s work ubiquitous around town

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo artist Miro Salazar, with part of his utility box painting peering over his shoulder, holds a copy of his first contract art job upon arriving in Vallejo - the masthead of the Times-Herald. When Ramiro “Miro” Salazar first came to live in Vallejo in 1985, one of his first art commissions was the Times-Herald masthead, but you don't have to dig out an old newspaper to see his familiar style, because it's all over the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo neighborhood faces state fees (Aug '13) 26 min Anonymous 46
Ravi C. Shankar: A bogus claim 33 min WhamBamThankYouSam 17
Update: Vallejo Municipal Fiber 42 min Anon 6
Jeff Carlson: Cannabis monkeys 3 hr Mary Fukuto 7
Mimi Cohn: Keep Blue Rock open 6 hr dont golf dont care 9
Constance Beutel: Understated coverage 8 hr Huh 5
California Has 6 of Top 10 Worst Cities for Smo... 9 hr Anonymous 3
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 280,874,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC