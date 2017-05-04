Vallejo accepting applications for city commissions, boards
Vallejo residents wishing to serve on a city committee, board or commission and make their voices heard can apply for numerous openings during the next two months, City Hall announced this week. In most instances, to be eligible for appointment, applicants must be residents of Vallejo and information regarding the duties of each board and commission, and specific criteria for appointment may be found within each application, officials added.
