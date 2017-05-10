Union voices opposition to VMT/Orcem project

A citizen group opposed to a proposed project in south Vallejo picked up support Wednesday from the San Francisco-based International Longshore and Warehouse Union 10. About 45 people met outside the locked gates of the old General Mills flour mill on Derr Street to hear the union's official position regarding the Vallejo Marine Terminal and Orcem Americas project. “We're against this proposed project because it endangers the local community,” said Edwin Ferris, president of ILWU Local 10, during a morning news conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.