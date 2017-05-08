Two more Vallejo liquor stores to convert to healthier markets
Vallejo Together volunteer Francie McInerney MacMillan and soon-to-be renamed B&J Market owner Ravi Sandhu discuss ways of cutting back on the surgery drinks and fatty snacks in favor of more fruits, vegetables and other healthier options. A huge percentage of Vallejo's convenience and liquor stores are in low-income neighborhoods, which tend to be light on grocery stores, experts say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo neighborhood faces state fees (Aug '13)
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|46
|Ravi C. Shankar: A bogus claim
|3 hr
|WhamBamThankYouSam
|17
|Update: Vallejo Municipal Fiber
|3 hr
|Anon
|6
|Jeff Carlson: Cannabis monkeys
|6 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|7
|Mimi Cohn: Keep Blue Rock open
|10 hr
|dont golf dont care
|9
|Constance Beutel: Understated coverage
|12 hr
|Huh
|5
|California Has 6 of Top 10 Worst Cities for Smo...
|12 hr
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC