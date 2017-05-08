Two more Vallejo liquor stores to con...

Two more Vallejo liquor stores to convert to healthier markets

Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Vallejo Together volunteer Francie McInerney MacMillan and soon-to-be renamed B&J Market owner Ravi Sandhu discuss ways of cutting back on the surgery drinks and fatty snacks in favor of more fruits, vegetables and other healthier options. A huge percentage of Vallejo's convenience and liquor stores are in low-income neighborhoods, which tend to be light on grocery stores, experts say.

