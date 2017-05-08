Two Bay Area mothers of murdered sons turn their grief into action

Isabele Reyes, with her back to the camera, gets a hug from Carmen Slack, a supporter of the Eric Reyes Foundation and Robby Poblete Foundation, at Wednesday's organization meeting for the Aug. 26 Solano County Gun Buyback at the Solano County Fairgrounds. It's another step in the grieving process, Pati Poblete and Isabele Reyes agreed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.