Two Bay Area mothers of murdered sons turn their grief into action
Isabele Reyes, with her back to the camera, gets a hug from Carmen Slack, a supporter of the Eric Reyes Foundation and Robby Poblete Foundation, at Wednesday's organization meeting for the Aug. 26 Solano County Gun Buyback at the Solano County Fairgrounds. It's another step in the grieving process, Pati Poblete and Isabele Reyes agreed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ravi C. Shankar: A bogus claim
|33 min
|Big Don
|12
|Mimi Cohn: Keep Blue Rock open
|2 hr
|dont golf dont care
|9
|Constance Beutel: Understated coverage
|4 hr
|Huh
|5
|Jeff Carlson: Cannabis monkeys
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|6
|California Has 6 of Top 10 Worst Cities for Smo...
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|California's broadband policy allows it to be a...
|9 hr
|answer please
|2
|Vallejo residents seek pothole repair via PB vote
|Sun
|Anonymous
|6
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC