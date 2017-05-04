Toxic fumes drift across Benicia Friday
The enter city of Benicia was under a shelter in place order as residents living downwind of the Vallejo refinery were evacuated Friday following an incident there, Benicia firefighter William Steiner said. “Valero had a flare of some of their product, resulting in a release of a plume of black smoke,” Steiner said.
