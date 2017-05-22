Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
There are 1 comment on the Vallejo Times-Herald story from Sunday, titled Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday.
Touro University of Vallejo will hold graduation ceremonies for 400 students Monday and Tuesday at the University of California, Berkeley. The College of Osteopathic Medicine ceremony begins at 10 a.m., the College of Education and Health Sciences Ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday in 101 Zellerbach Hall, No.
|
#1 22 hrs ago
Vallejo needs to promote this school more instead of raising taxes!
|
Vallejo Discussions
