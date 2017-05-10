Tickets on sale for womena s empowerment conference in Vallejo
The Vallejo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is seeking women seeking professional growth, development and personal enrichment. “Women from all walks of life are invited to take time away from their busy schedules to pamper themselves, learn valuable, potentially life-saving, lessons and network with other women who share similar life experiences and aspirations,” event organizers said.
