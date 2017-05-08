Three-car parking lot crash results in two cars into a building

One person was taken to a local hospital and a business' plate glass window was shattered Sunday night, when two cars hit it following a three-car crash, a Vallejo Fire Department official said. Vallejo Firefighters and police responded to a three-vehicle collision with two vehicles into a building at the Vallejo Plaza Shopping Center, at 3555 Sonoma Boulevard, at about 8 p.m., Battalion Chief Cliff Campbell said.

