Three-car parking lot crash results in two cars into a building
One person was taken to a local hospital and a business' plate glass window was shattered Sunday night, when two cars hit it following a three-car crash, a Vallejo Fire Department official said. Vallejo Firefighters and police responded to a three-vehicle collision with two vehicles into a building at the Vallejo Plaza Shopping Center, at 3555 Sonoma Boulevard, at about 8 p.m., Battalion Chief Cliff Campbell said.
