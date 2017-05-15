The Rev. Dr. June Goudey: Vallejo jewels at risk
In 2014 after retiring and moving to Vallejo, I visited Blue Rock Springs golf courses and learned about their Nine Hole League for Women. Since then my Tuesdays and Thursdays have been blessed by my involvement in the league.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tamara Brandstater: The right path
|2 hr
|Sheep Herder
|18
|Orcem locked out union
|3 hr
|little squee
|16
|Neighborhood Rising opens office in downtown Va...
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|13
|Jeff Carlson: Stick a fork in VMT/Orcem
|6 hr
|breathe
|32
|Union says VMT/ORCEM not good jobs
|6 hr
|GOB EXpress
|34
|Trump's P M S Issue?
|8 hr
|Sam
|6
|Is Barack Obama ..... (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|love it
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC