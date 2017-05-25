Team Superstores being sold, owner Ro...

Team Superstores being sold, owner Ross retiring

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

After 23 years as one of Vallejo's biggest business owners and most generous philanthropists, Ken Ross of Team Superstores is selling his dealership, the Napa resident said this week. “There are a lot of different reasons,” said Ross, 57. “I want to spend more time with my daughter over the next two years, before she heads off to college.” Ross said he learned Friday that he had a firm deal with Shaun Del Grande - owner of a group of dealerships in the South Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vallejo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream? 1 hr our town our time 71
News Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity 1 hr Keep Tahoe Blue 2
Jennifer Lemus: Celebrate Sperry Mill 2 hr fifth grader 9
Poll The Truth Is Here On VMT/ORCEM ??? (Mar '16) 3 hr Message From GOB 16
Vallejo City Council has a full agenda Tuesday 7 hr Smart Alex 32
Falling for a fixer-upper (Jan '16) 8 hr l il barker 69
Vallejo County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Re... (Sep '16) 10 hr easy 5
See all Vallejo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vallejo Forum Now

Vallejo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vallejo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Vallejo, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC