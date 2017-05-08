Suspect in 2015 slaying of Jesse Bethel High School student makes court appearance
A Vallejo man facing charges of murder and robbery charges in the 2015 gunshot slaying of a 17-year-old Jesse Bethel High School student made a brief appearance in Solano County Superior Court Monday. Zachery A. Kroll, and co-defendant, Elisha M. White Jr., are accused of gunning down Kenneth Maxwell “Max” Rusk, 17, on May 14, 2015, along a path adjacent to the high school while classes were in session.
