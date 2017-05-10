Susan Scudder: Short-sighted move
It is very distressing to hear that the city is considering closing/selling Blue Rock Springs. Over the last 40 years, I have lived near Blue Rock Springs Golf Course and love the open space and beauty it provides, plus the recreation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Carlson: Stick a fork in VMT/Orcem
|14 min
|nathan the dope
|2
|Michael J. Haworth: Positives have it
|1 hr
|seeing red
|2
|Tamara Brandstater: The right path
|1 hr
|missing piece
|2
|Annual flea market, e-waste disposal event on S...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo athletes shine at Special Olympics
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Chromium 6
|12 hr
|Smokingun
|13
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|unoceeme
|33
|Union says VMT/ORCEM not good jobs
|15 hr
|Anonymous
|32
|Michael J. Haworth: Not perfect, but better
|20 hr
|sam as it ever was
|111
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC