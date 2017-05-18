Support the Safe Haven Resolution Proposal
We, as concerned current and future health care providers, are writing in support of the Safe Haven Resolution Proposal for all residents of Vallejo regardless of their immigration status. A Safe Haven, as outlined by the proposal, will give a sense of security to our friends, families, and neighbors in Vallejo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream?
|30 min
|Tofflers_Mom
|15
|Jeff Carlson: Easy choice for council
|2 hr
|whiskey all good
|8
|Man who took on Big Oil in Vallejo talk
|5 hr
|Publius
|2
|Calexit plan is back, but it's toned down
|5 hr
|interesting
|2
|California Democrats Gather In Sacramento For A...
|5 hr
|interesting
|2
|Brien Farrell: Make Vallejo a safe haven
|5 hr
|interesting
|4
|Vallejo's B&J Food & Liquor is now B&J Market, ...
|5 hr
|interesting
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC