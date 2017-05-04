Supervisor Brown to hold office hours

Vallejo residents will have a chance to speak with Solano County Supervisor Monica Brown as she holds office hours inside the John F. Kennedy Library at the end of May. The office hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m., May 31, at the library, 505 Santa Clara St. “I look forward to hearing from the people I represent,” Brown said in a statement released from her office. No appointment is needed and constituents will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.

