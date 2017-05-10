State budget sting may be less painful for counties

The Solano County supervisors were told this week that the budget landscape out of Sacramento may be a bit better than was thought a month ago. Karen Lange, a partner in the lobbying firm of Shaw/Yoder/Antwih, said the counties - including Solano - may not take as big of a financial hit with the In-Home Supportive Services shift expected in the governor's budget.

