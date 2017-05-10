State budget sting may be less painfu...

State budget sting may be less painful for counties

The Solano County supervisors were told this week that the budget landscape out of Sacramento may be a bit better than was thought a month ago. Karen Lange, a partner in the lobbying firm of Shaw/Yoder/Antwih, said the counties - including Solano - may not take as big of a financial hit with the In-Home Supportive Services shift expected in the governor's budget.

