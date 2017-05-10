State budget sting may be less painful for counties
The Solano County supervisors were told this week that the budget landscape out of Sacramento may be a bit better than was thought a month ago. Karen Lange, a partner in the lobbying firm of Shaw/Yoder/Antwih, said the counties - including Solano - may not take as big of a financial hit with the In-Home Supportive Services shift expected in the governor's budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Union says VMT/ORCEM not good jobs
|6 min
|ex beetle
|13
|Citizen snitches off neighbor on live TV
|33 min
|ex beetle
|33
|Michael J. Haworth: Not perfect, but better
|1 hr
|ex beetle
|78
|California DMV accused of violating federal vot...
|4 hr
|burn down moonbea...
|4
|More violations slapped on Valero but other cos...
|20 hr
|pay me now
|6
|Kamala for President? First Term Liberal Califo...
|20 hr
|remember it
|5
|Solano projects positive year-end budget balance
|Wed
|hillary
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC