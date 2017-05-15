Solano grand jury report shows flaws in police asset seizures
The Solano County grand jury released a report Tuesday faulting local police departments for flawed bookkeeping and other mistakes in how they handle cash and other things they seize during criminal investigations. The grand jury report came after reviews of police records of asset seizures done between 2013 and 2015 by local law enforcement agencies in Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City and Vallejo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vallejo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sunshining' bargaining proposals, Measure Q co...
|55 min
|geniuses
|2
|Public invited to discuss downtown parking enfo...
|57 min
|geniuses
|2
|Brown To Cal: "Man Up" And Let Conservatives Li...
|59 min
|bsfromsac
|2
|Cemex fines $1m pollution lies
|1 hr
|may i take your o...
|11
|Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ...
|1 hr
|High Hard One
|30
|Vallejo police department gets new chief (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|WTF
|6
|Dr Ben carson to Run F B I
|4 hr
|Trumpistan Newz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vallejo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC