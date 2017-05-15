Solano grand jury report shows flaws in police asset seizures

The Solano County grand jury released a report Tuesday faulting local police departments for flawed bookkeeping and other mistakes in how they handle cash and other things they seize during criminal investigations. The grand jury report came after reviews of police records of asset seizures done between 2013 and 2015 by local law enforcement agencies in Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City and Vallejo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.