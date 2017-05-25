Solano Countya s fallen peace officer...

Solano Countya s fallen peace officers remembered

19 hrs ago

With his grandmother Jennifer Capoot at his side, James Diaz, 1, of Vacaville points to a memorial star that bears the name of his late grandfather, James L. Capoot, one of the 19 Solano County peace officers that have died in the line of duty­. Capoot was a Vallejo police officer who was killed by a bank robbery suspect he was pursuing in November 2011.

