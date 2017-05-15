Solano County Sheriff says job unfinished, running for re-election
Which is why, 34 years after becoming a peace officer, Solano County Sheriff Tom Ferrara is running for re-election in 2018. Tasked with keeping the community - both inside and outside the jail system - safe upon being appointed sheriff in 2012, Ferrara said there's much still to do along that vein.
