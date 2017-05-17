Solano authorities mark anniversary o...

Solano authorities mark anniversary of Vallejo man's unsolved killing

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of Oscar Figueroa's death in a home on the 8400 block of Wild Rose Lane in Dixon. "Solano County Sheriff's Office detectives, along with the California Department of Justice continue to actively investigate this case.

