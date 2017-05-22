Six young Vallejo women win $5K scholarships from Soroptimists

HERALD Five of the six winners of this year's Soroptimist International of Vallejo scholarships - for $5,000 each - are seen here on the steps of Vallejo's Zio Fraedo restaurant following Monday's annual luncheon. They are from top to bottom: Xochitl Vargas, Melanie Alcantara, Mylinh Pham, Geraldine Lonsdale and Isabel Constantino.

