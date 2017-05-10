Second Vallejo store getting 'healthy makeover'
B&J Liquor & Food in Vallejo will undergo a healthy store makeover this week as part of the VibeSolano initiative, including a transformation of its name. The store will complete the makeover on Friday, and will hold a community celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 19, at which time it will be unveiled under the new name of B&J Market.
