Second Vallejo store getting 'healthy makeover'

B&J Liquor & Food in Vallejo will undergo a healthy store makeover this week as part of the VibeSolano initiative, including a transformation of its name. The store will complete the makeover on Friday, and will hold a community celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 19, at which time it will be unveiled under the new name of B&J Market.

